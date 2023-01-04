Land a new job, with help from the inside

If the person you were hoping could refer you politely declines, know that they might have good reasons for their decision. Professionals tend to make connections that make sense and will enhance their own reputation, says Alisa Cohn, an executive coach and author. They might know more about the position you are applying for, and why you aren’t the right fit. They might also feel they don’t know you well enough to refer you, and some will say so.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}