Latest hiring trends across sectors, cities and experience in 10 points

Latest hiring trends across sectors, cities and experience in 10 points

The education sector (+54%) experienced an uptick in hiring due to the reopening of schools.
1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Ravi Prakash Kumar

Sector that benefited in the festive season was hospitality/travel, which showed 58% growth year-on-year.




Hiring activity expanded by 26 percent year-on-year in November driven by strong demand in the retail and hospitality sector, according to a report. According to the Naukri JobSpeak report, the onset of the festive season marked the comeback of the retail sector - showing a 47% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in November.

According to Naukri JobSpeak, with 2,173 job listings in November 2021, there was a 25.82 percent year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth in the hiring activity across India.  

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly Index that calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on Naukri.com website month on month.

According to the report, another sector that benefited in the festive season was hospitality/travel, which showed 58% growth year-on-year. The telecom sector also continued its upward trajectory, growing by 91% annually.

Annually, the demand for senior professionals with 8-12 years of experience saw a maximum increase of 37% in Nov’21.

The education sector (+54%) experienced an uptick in hiring due to the reopening of schools. 

Hiring activity in Nov’21 has also grown in major job creation sectors - IT-Software (+50%) and Banking/Financial Services (+30%) as compared to Nov’20.

The index reported growth in FMCG (+6%) and Medical (+3%) sectors too.

The average Y-O-Y growth recorded in metro cities was 39% whereas non-metros grew at a slower pace of 16%. “The continuous growth of the IT-Software and BFSI sectors has enabled metro cities to outperform their tier-II counterparts in the annual growth charts," the report stated. 

Bengaluru (+49%), Hyderabad (+47%), and Pune (+47%) recorded the highest growth in Nov’21. Hiring was also positive in Mumbai (+36%), Delhi/NCR (+34%), and Chennai (+35%), while Kolkata (+23%) witnessed relatively slower growth.

Among the non-metros, Ahmedabad (+61%) witnessed maximum growth in Nov ‘21 followed by Coimbatore (+28%).

“Being two of the worst impacted sectors of the pandemic, the Hospitality/Travel and Retail industry have stood out in their recovery. Riding the festive wave in the past few months, these sectors have grown by 63% and 56% annually from Sept’21-Nov’21," commented Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com.

 

