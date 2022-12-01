Layoffs? What layoffs?

Other parts of the report also suggested that, through the end of October, the job market was strong. It showed 10.3 million unfilled job openings on the last day of the month, down from September’s 10.7 million, but still close to two job openings for each person counted as unemployed during the month. The number of hires topped the number of separations—people leaving their job for any reason—by 329,000. That suggests this Friday’s November job report, which is based on readings taken relatively early in the month, could be strong.