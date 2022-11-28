Logistics companies are diversifying hiring, but challenges persist

Dana Stiffler, vice president and analyst in Gartner’s supply-chain research group, said the recent slip downward in the share of women in supply-chain jobs was likely the result of larger pressures in the labor force during the pandemic. Some 3.5 million women who are mothers lost their jobs, took leave or left the U.S. job market during the Covid-19 pandemic as they found themselves without options for child care, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.