Looking for a crypto job? Here are the findings of a LinkedIn study

A crypto hire is any LinkedIn member who started a new job with titles including the keywords “crypto," “blockchain," “Bitcoin," “Ethereum," or “Solidity" -- the latter being a smart contract programming language used for blockchain technology. The data is meant to serve as a rough proxy for the broader crypto job market, but by design, it will only capture crypto specialists, and not, for instance, a human resources worker for a crypto company. The study covers the first nine months of the year.