Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Human Resource >Lots of jobs await the class of 2021. So does plenty of competition

Lots of jobs await the class of 2021. So does plenty of competition

Premium
In a virtual recruiting world, candidates are competing with people from anywhere in the country
10 min read . 01:44 PM IST Patrick Thomas, The Wall Street Journal

New grads will have to vie with their unlucky 2020 predecessors as the US economy pulls out of a pandemic-led slump

Dear college graduate:

Congratulations! The good news: You’re entering one of the hottest job markets on record in recent years as the U.S. economy pulls out of its pandemic lockdown.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.