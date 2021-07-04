Lower-wage workers see biggest gains from easing of covid-19 pandemic

About 900,000 fewer Americans reported themselves as being prevented from looking for work due to the pandemic in June, versus May, according to the Labor Department. And Friday’s report showed the number of people who became unemployed because they either voluntarily quit their jobs or re-entered the workforce rose by 300,000—a sign of confidence in the labor market—while the number who were unemployed due to job loss fell. Also, the number of workers who said they hold part-time jobs but prefer full-time work declined by more than 600,000 last month.