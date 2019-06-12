Marriage may be a private affair, but many believe it generates social benefits. And new research suggests that these social benefits could extend to a company's activities through corporate social responsibility (CSR). In a new study, S.P. Hegde and D.R Mishra find that married CEOs deliver better social performance through CSR compared to unmarried CEO’s.

In the study, the authors examined data from 2,163 corporations in the United States between 1993 to 2008 to test for a positive relationship between marital status of CEO’s and CSR performance of firms. To measure CSR performance, they use a composite CSR index which captures a company’s performance along six dimensions: diversity, community, employee relations, human rights, environment and product.

The authors point out that several factors could influence CSR performance. For instance, women tend to exhibit more prosocial behaviour than men and hence this could influence a company’s CSR performance. The authors, though, control for these factors and focus on isolating the effect of marriage on CSR performance.

They find that firms with married CEO’s have higher CSR performance scores indicating a positive relation between marital status and CSR performance. In particular, married CEOs tend to perform better in areas of diversity and employee relations. This means they value gender, racial and cultural diversity more while caring for employee benefits and their safety and wellbeing. The authors explain these results by suggesting that marriage induces certain values such as caring for family and the ability to adjust.

Finally, the authors conclude that their findings could have implications for company recruitment. When looking for new CEOs, the marital status of a CEO candidate could be useful indicator for firms who value social performance alongside profits.

