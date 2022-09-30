Meta to cut headcount for first time, slash budgets across teams3 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 05:35 AM IST
Zuckerberg says social giant will end 2023 as a “somewhat smaller” organization
Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg outlined sweeping plans to reorganize teams and reduce headcount for the first time ever, calling an end to an era of rapid growth at the social media giant.