Why migrant workers from Odisha take home a higher pay

Skill gap apart, the bigger challenge was that vocational education was not seen as aspirational. “Studying or teaching in an ITI was not seen as a badge of honour," he added. This stemmed from the fact that society does not respect vocational professions such as plumbers, electricians and truck drivers in the same manner as an entry-level information technology engineer. “Why take up training for a job which does not get respect?" Panigrahi asked.