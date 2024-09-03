Industry
Mint Primer: Are ghost jobs spooking the job hunt for Indians?
Summary
- Ghost jobs are vacancies posted by companies across various sectors, either on job portals or their company websites. They look like real vacancies but here’s the catch: there is no urgent need to fill these positions.
Recruitment firm Xpheno estimates 10% of jobs posted by information technology (IT), IT-enabled services companies and other small firms are ‘ghost jobs’ ranging from junior to middle positions. Mint explains the trend and why companies resort to such tactics.
