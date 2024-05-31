What sorts of students do firms want?

Pre-placement offers or offers made to students during their internship fell by 26% across all degrees in 2023-24. Experts say that some skills are no longer needed. Coding, for instance, is already losing its spotlight. And engineering graduates may need to re-skill in new areas such as generative AI. B-school grads will need to work on industry projects that look into ESG and AI. The pressure on freshers will remain as firms will look for experienced candidates who have the required skills and need little training.