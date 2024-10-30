Industry
The long and short of a CEO’s transition time
Summary
- Typically, if it’s a planned handover, the CEO starts in six months to a year of being announced. Investors and employees want to hear from leaders quickly to determine the direction a company is headed.
Telecom major Bharti Airtel has just announced a new CEO & MD, who will take charge 14 months from now—on 1 January 2026. That’s a long waiting period. Is there an ideal CEO handover time? Mint explains.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more