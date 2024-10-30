Are long transitions unusual in India?

No. Take the case of adhesive and chemicals maker Pidilite Industries. It named Sudhanshu Vats as the managing director designate in February 2024. But he takes over in April 2025, when incumbent Bharat Puri steps down after the completion of his tenure. In October 2024, pharma industry veteran Shyamakant Giri was appointed as the new CEO of Gland Pharma and he starts in his new role from 15 January 2025. In IT services companies, however, the transition times have been much shorter. In April this year, Srinivas Pallia replaced Thierry Delaporte as CEO of Wipro in about a week.