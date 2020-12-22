Miss the window seat? Work from home with a view above the clouds

Originally envisioned as a relaxation tool like LandSkip’s other products, Sky Scape mimics a plane ascending and descending through clouds from sunrise to sunset. There are no views of airports, cities or runways. The screen will be available as a subscription-style rental service, with a fee that will be lower than the average monthly charge of about 30,000 yen ($290) for LandSkip’s bigger digital-window displays installed in offices, hospitals and hotels, according to Shimomura.