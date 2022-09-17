More bosses are spying on quiet quitters. It could backfire7 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2022, 12:47 PM IST
The tools companies use to monitor their employees may not increase productivity
In the battle against “quiet quitting" and other obstacles to productivity in the workplace, companies are increasingly turning to an array of sophisticated tools to watch and analyze how employees do their jobs. The sobering news for America’s bosses: These technologies can fall short of their promises, and even be counterproductive.