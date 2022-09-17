More bosses are spying on quiet quitters. It could backfire

At the other end of the spectrum are systems that are more familiar to office workers, such as Google Workspace and Microsoft 365. These gather data, but deliberately limit how much and what kind. Both allow a senior administrator in an organization with appropriate privileges to see which applications within these systems an employee uses, and how often, but may obscure the employee’s identity and offer data only over a period of weeks, not days or hours. For some services, more detailed data, like how many messages or emails are sent and when, can be extracted. Notably, however, these systems aren’t capable of the all-encompassing tracking that agent-based ones do. They can’t track every keystroke, or take screenshots of a worker’s device, for example.