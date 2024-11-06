“Samsung’s targets set by retailers have a sequential growth component, which varies depending on the size of a retailer. This is a key part for us to keep up with, failing which we do not get the incentives that add meaningfully to our margins," said the retailer who spoke on the condition of anonymity citing brand contracts. “Bonus payouts are invariably tied to broader margins, which were once regular in the Indian market. Now, with organic demand for electronics being lower than what we’ve seen up until 2021, festive bonuses have remained a contentious factor for most folks."