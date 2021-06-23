NEW DELHI: A majority of Indian employers have been facing a high discrepancy rate in records of their existing employees or new hires following background checks, while the usage of technology for employee verification has become a priority in the aftermath of the pandemic, consulting and auditing firm EY said in a report Wednesday.

"A whopping 96% of employers have found up to 10% discrepancies," according to the EY report. “The pandemic’s striking effect on organizations continue to challenge human resource (HR) functions and has made the use of technology assets and tools for employee background checks a priority," the EY Forensic & Integrity Services’ report showed.

The firm said at least 72% of the respondents said technology can be leveraged to digitize records, 66% highlighted its use for preliminary assessment of employee credentials and 56% pointed to automating processes.

“A rising trend of negative background verification is concerning, with 96% stating that they experienced failures in up to 10% of the background checks conducted on existing or new employees," the report said, adding that following covid-19 disruptions traditional practices of background checking is inadequate while hiring new talents.

While 68% of respondents faced challenges in completing background verifications during the lockdown, only 32% leveraged technology tools as an alternate mode of verification, the report added.

“The lessons learnt from the current crisis outline a need for a dynamic and automated work model for talent teams. While business continuity and employee safety has been the core focus, leaders need to pivot and recraft HR strategies, right from the fundamentals of hiring to virtual on boarding, training, and skilling their employees," said Arpinder Singh, global markets and India leader, Forensic & Integrity Services at EY.

