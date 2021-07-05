MUMBAI : Bengaluru-based technology services firm NetConnect Global (NCG) on Monday said the company is planning to hire 5,000 technology professionals pan-India by the end of this calendar year to facilitate its expansion operations in India.

By strengthening its workforce by recruiting 5,000 technology professionals, the company aims to enhance its focus on new-age digital technologies in the IoT, Cloud App Development and Deployment and AI/ML space, NCG said in a statement.

NCG has been supporting over a 100 businesses through digital transformation and acceleration of operations across telecom, manufacturing, retail, energy and finance sectors.

"With the pandemic incentivising digital transformation and an increasing number of businesses keen on starting their digital journey, we have expanded our talent pool across India to meet these requirements. India has always been a hub of exceptional engineering talent and we have managed to update our digital squad with the best," NCG CEO Sunil Bist added.

