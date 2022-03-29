New, replacement hiring to continue till June: Naukri.com Survey

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI: India Inc. is on a hiring spree and recruiters expect the momentum to continue for the first half of 2022. Naukri Hiring Outlook Survey 2022 notes that both new and replacement hiring will continue for next few months, and by June hiring will go back to pre-pandemic levels. The study, undertaken by the job portal, cautioned that India Inc. also needs to be prepared for more attrition, specially among the junior levels.

"Naukri Hiring Outlook Survey 2022 revealed that 57% of recruiters indicated both new and replacement hiring in their organizations in the coming months till June'22 vis-a-vis 51% in last year's survey," said the recruitment portal on Tuesday, adding that 62% of recruiters expect hiring activity in their organisations to go back to pre-pandemic levels by June.

The top functional areas in which active hiring is expected in the coming months are IT (59%), business development (43%), and marketing (36%).

Recruiters foresee maximum hiring to take place for the experience band of 3-5 years (67%), followed by 1-3 years (53% ), and 5-8 years (53%). According to the study, companies will see maximum attrition among juniors. The majority of this attrition is expected from employees in the experience bracket of 3-5 years (51%), followed by 1-3 years (45%), the study noted.

About 47% recruiters confirmed going ahead with placements over the next few months, while only 16% said there may be a reduction in the number of candidates that will be hired from campus.