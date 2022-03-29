New, replacement hiring to continue till June: Naukri.com Survey

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
About 47% recruiters confirmed going ahead with placements over the next few months, while only 16% said there may be a reduction in the number of candidates that will be hired from campus
MUMBAI: India Inc. is on a hiring spree and recruiters expect the momentum to continue for the first half of 2022. Naukri Hiring Outlook Survey 2022 notes that both new and replacement hiring will continue for next few months, and by June hiring will go back to pre-pandemic levels. The study, undertaken by the job portal, cautioned that India Inc. also needs to be prepared for more attrition, specially among the junior levels.
"Naukri Hiring Outlook Survey 2022 revealed that 57% of recruiters indicated both new and replacement hiring in their organizations in the coming months till June’22 vis-a-vis 51% in last year’s survey," said the recruitment portal on Tuesday, adding that 62% of recruiters expect hiring activity in their organisations to go back to pre-pandemic levels by June.
The top functional areas in which active hiring is expected in the coming months are IT (59%), business development (43%), and marketing (36%).
Recruiters foresee maximum hiring to take place for the experience band of 3-5 years (67%), followed by 1-3 years (53% ), and 5-8 years (53%). According to the study, companies will see maximum attrition among juniors. The majority of this attrition is expected from employees in the experience bracket of 3-5 years (51%), followed by 1-3 years (45%), the study noted.
Another factor that shows spurt in hiring is the return of campus recruitment. "In the previous survey, the majority of recruiters had put campus hiring on hold while this time the majority of recruiters expect campus hiring to go as planned," the job portal said.
About 47% recruiters confirmed going ahead with placements over the next few months, while only 16% said there may be a reduction in the number of candidates that will be hired from campus.
