Home / Industry / Human Resource /  Nikhil Kamath wants to gauge how dream jobs have changed in 2021

Nikhil Kamath wants to gauge how dream jobs have changed in 2021

File Photo of Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder of Zerodha and True Beacon
1 min read . 03:04 PM IST Livemint

  • ‘If you had to switch ur day job for another, what would it be?’ Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath asked his followers on Twitter.

Nithin Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha and Truebeacon, has shared an interesting task to his followers on Twitter to gauge how dream jobs have changed in 2021.

"If you had to switch ur day job for another, what would it be?" Kamath asked his followers on Twitter.

He said he would switch his job to something that is related to history and psychology.

"I would love something in history/psychology (not like I'm some expert, just enjoy reading about this),"

"Lets gauge how dream jobs have changed in 2021, also pls add your age and current job for context," Kamath added.

