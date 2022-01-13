Nikhil Kamath wants to gauge how dream jobs have changed in 2021

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Nithin Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha and Truebeacon, has shared an interesting task to his followers on Twitter to gauge how dream jobs have changed in 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"If you had to switch ur day job for another, what would it be?" Kamath asked his followers on Twitter.

He said he would switch his job to something that is related to history and psychology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Lets gauge how dream jobs have changed in 2021, also pls add your age and current job for context," Kamath added.