Industry
No Java, Oracle or AWS? Sorry, next student please
Summary
- Just a degree doesn't cut it anymore. TCS and Cognizant want additional skills from freshers
In a year of thinning campus recruitments, two of the three large IT companies that still plan to hire freshers have told engineering colleges that they will prefer only those with certified in advanced software skills.
