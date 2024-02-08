No Java, Oracle or AWS? Sorry, next student please

“TCS is hiring for three roles at salaries of ₹3.5 lakh, ₹7 lakh and ₹10 lakh. While earlier all students who were keen on the firm were allowed to apply, this time, preference will be given to students who are certified in AWS, Oracle, Java, etc," said the placement head of a leading engineering college based in Tamil Nadu that has over 5,000 students graduating this year.