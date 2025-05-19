‘No jobs in USA, Canada, UK’: Gurgaon entrepreneur Rajesh Sawhney says ‘Honeymoon is over’

Gurgaon-based entrepreneur Rajesh Sawhney has said there are no jobs in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom for the foreign students.

He has made the comment in a post on social media platform X on Sunday.

Sawhney wrote: “There are no jobs in USA, Canada and UK for International students. Honeymoon is over, parents should think twice before spending crores on the expensive education.”

“Engg students especially IITians had an easy hack, do masters in the US and get a $200K starting tech job. This hack works no more,” he also said.