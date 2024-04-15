Oil and gas sector witnesses 22% rise in job hiring in March this year: Report
The pharma sector also saw a 2% growth in hiring as compared to March 2023. Whereas, the IT, BPO, and retail sectors witnessed dip in recruitment
The white-collar hiring witnessed an 11% correction in March 2024 as compared to the same period last year. According to the Naukri JobSpeak Index, hiring last month stood at 2,657 across all sectors. However, the recruitment in Oil and Gas sector rose to 22% with maximum demand for MEP and Electrical engineers. The hiring in the Oil & Gas sector was particularly seen in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.