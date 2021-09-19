Centre urged trade unions to give their full support to spread awareness among unorganised workers about the e-Shram portal, saying over one crore workers have already registered on that. Of these around 43% of the beneficiaries are female and 57% are male.

E-shram portal was launched by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and MoS Rameshwar Teli on 26 August. It is a concrete step towards generating a comprehensive database for unorganized workers from different sectors like construction, apparel manufacturing, fishing, gig and platform work, street vending, domestic work, agriculture and allied, transport sector and so on.

An official release said, an overwhelming proportion of migrant workers are engaged in these sectors of work. As per Economic Survey 2019-20, there are an estimated 38 crore unorganised workers in the country, which would be targeted to register on this portal.

These migrant workers also can now take the benefits of various social security and employment-based schemes through registration at the e-Shram portal, it also said.

Bhupender Yadav, Rameswar Teli, Secretary Labour and Employment, Apurva Chandra (Secretary L&E) and the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) and other regional officers of CLC are interacting with the unorganised workers and leaders of trade union and media, to sensitize them about the features and benefits of the recently launched e-SHRAM portal for creating a national database of unorganized sector workers, official release also said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.