Over 1 cr workers from unorganized workers register on e-Sharm portal

Bhupender Yadav, Rameswar Teli, Secretary Labour and Employment, Apurva Chandra (Secretary L&E) and the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) and other regional officers of CLC are interacting with the unorganised workers and leaders of trade union and media, to sensitize them about the features and benefits of the recently launched e-SHRAM portal for creating a national database of unorganized sector workers, official release also said.