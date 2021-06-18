Pandemic pushes firms to hire more temp staff

“Organizations are looking at their workforce planning and trying to be strategic about it as they have realized that when events such as this occur and they have a large permanent workforce, ramping it up or down is extremely difficult. So, there is a lot of planning happening on what percentage of the workforce can be temporary, permanent or gig. Usually, frontline roles which are repetitive in nature, can easily become temporary, whereas roles that are supervisory and above, could easily be in the permanent category," said Yeshab Giri, director, staffing, Randstad India.

