People continue to quit jobs, but more office workers are starting to stay put

“People in our region know that economic downturns unfortunately tend to hit the hardest and earliest here. So, with all of the uncertainty in the economy right now, people are taking the safer route near term," said Taylor Evans, founder and chief executive of Rust Belt Recruiting in Cleveland. Hiring has slowed in manufacturing, but not at an alarming rate, he added, as many companies are making significant investments to bring their work and workforce back to the U.S.

