Post-Covid, re-skilling will be in focus at IT industry: Capgemini India CEO

Capgemini India CEO on Wednesday said in the post-Covid world, the IT organisations will have "an enhanced focus on employee wellbeing, employee engagements, more emphasis on training and reskilling in the coming year".

"In the Next Normal, organisations will have to adopt digital led business models to address the evolving needs of the customers and new supply chain models. Long-term strategy planning will have to be complemented with agility of execution. Enterprises will need to reimagine their strategy across customer and people and technology will be at the heart of this strategy planning and decision making. The pandemic has cemented technology’s role at the heart of transformation," said Ashwin Yardi, CEO, India, Capgemini.

COVID-19 may have thrown curveballs this year but the $191 billion-Indian IT sector has shown resilience and 2021 promises more growth opportunities as digital spends go up to tackle the challenges amid the 'new normal', reported PTI on Tuesday.

Rapid rise in coronavirus cases at the beginning of the year led to governments enforcing lockdowns in various countries, including India. This posed twin challenges for Indian IT firms -- how to ensure business continuity for customers and how to ensure safety of their own staff.

"2020 has been a year of a lot of change and uncertainty... (but) technology is no more being seen as just an enabler, it has become much more integral.

"We were able to transition to a new hybrid operating model with very less downtime for our global customers that has enormously proven the capability of the Indian IT industry," Nasscom Senior Vice-President and Chief Strategy Officer Sangeeta Gupta told PTI.

She added that customers appreciated the resilience of the industry and IT companies too continue to be agile and hungry for business.

"Pandemic has brought to forefront new and innovative employee experience with collaborative working styles. The Future of Work will see an enhanced focus on employee wellbeing, employee engagements, more emphasis on training and reskilling in the coming year. In addition to distributed ledger, AI and Cloud, technologies such as 5G, Edge Computing, AR/VR, Nano tech and Quantum computing will see significant adoption in new products and services resulting in new business models. We will also see an increased and concerted efforts from corporates to integrate their business priorities with sustainability priorities," said Yardi.

With PTI inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via