Post-Covid, re-skilling will be in focus at IT industry: Capgemini India CEO

"In the Next Normal, organisations will have to adopt digital led business models to address the evolving needs of the customers and new supply chain models. Long-term strategy planning will have to be complemented with agility of execution. Enterprises will need to reimagine their strategy across customer and people and technology will be at the heart of this strategy planning and decision making. The pandemic has cemented technology’s role at the heart of transformation," said Ashwin Yardi, CEO, India, Capgemini.