Clerical recruitments for the twelve public sector banks and vacancies advertised henceforth, both for preliminary and main exams will be conducted in the 13 regional languages along with English & Hindi, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

This decision is based on the recommendation of a committee that was constituted by the Ministry of Finance to look into the matter of holding examinations for clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in regional languages. "The ongoing process of holding the examination initiated by IBPS was kept on hold until the recommendations of the Committee were made available," the finance ministry said in a statement.

The committee worked with an aim to provide a uniform opportunity to the local youth for employment opportunities and have an upper hand with the customers through local/regional languages.

The finance ministry said the decision of holding clerical exams in regional languages will also apply to the future SBI vacancies. "The ongoing recruitment process of SBI for the vacancies that are already advertised and for which preliminary exams had been held will be completed as per the advertisement," it added.

