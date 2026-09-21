PwC sets the template, rivals weigh their next move in India's advisory race

Devina Sengupta
4 min read21 Sep 2026, 05:36 AM IST
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In the new JV team of 40,000, PwC US will hold 50.1% stake and PwC India will own 49.9%.(Reuters)
Summary
PwC India's JV with PwC US Advisory has rivals reassessing ties with their own offshore units. Driven by AI's disruption of traditional consulting and fiercer competition for US-based GCC clients, the move signals a broader shift toward merging onshore-offshore advisory ops across the Big Six.

The decision of a majority of around 500 equity partners of PwC India to give their ‘ayes’ for a joint venture of their consulting business with the PwC US Advisory's India-based capability centre in India has put advisory industry at home in a pickle. For some, it is a playout of artificial intelligence’s impact on the industry which is pushing firms to offer both backend and consulting services from one single platform with assurance of high-skilled deliveries. For others, this is the road ahead for them as well where they have to combine forces or work more closely with their offshore centres to ward off competition.

PwC India is part of a group of audit and consulting firms in India called the Big Six. The others in the coterie include-EY India, KPMG India. Deloitte India, Grant Thornton Bharat and BDO. These firms are mainly audit companies but over the years have developed their consulting and advisory arms too which not only compete with one another but also with pure play consulting firms like Kearney, Bain & Co., McKinsey & Co.

Also Read | PwC India eyes consulting changes to standardise services across regions

“The majority of clients are no longer satisfied with expertise limited to a territory alone; they now require the global expertise that the joint venture offers by bringing the strength of the PwC Network together. There is little value in maintaining two teams that operate along similar lines. The joint venture will also augment our ability to invest,” Sanjeev Krishan, chairperson for PwC India told Mint.

In the new JV team of 40,000, PwC US will hold 50.1% stake and PwC India will own 49.9%. The audit teams will remain untouched because they are governed by the local regulations and cannot get merged with global arms or GCCs.

"There will be no rationalization in our workforce. In fact, to achieve our target of 5x growth over three years, we will need more senior people. Through this joint venture, we will have access to a wider client base across the world, and that will translate into higher-value billing and greater opportunities to work with global clients - which means higher growth and also more opportunities for our people and partners,” Krishan added.

Also Read | EY to PwC, KPMG to Deloitte, consultancy firms are witnessing a war for talent

According to industry executives, others may follow suit as the battle for getting clients becomes steeper. “The JV tells us how the global professional services model is changing, and how India is central to value creation. BDO India believes that this strategic shift is in the offing, and it would have a larger role to play in the future, likewise,” said Milind S. Kothari, chairman and Group chief executive officer (CEO) of BDO India.

Most of these audit and consulting firms have their offshore units. KPMG India sold its entire 33% stake in its shared services arm, KPMG Global Services, to KPMG US and UK member firms for $210 million ( 1,808 crore) in 2025.

Deloitte, EY, GT and KPMG did not comment to Mint’s queries.

The pressure of AI to offer more than just plug and play solutions could be another reason for shifts in strategies. “Advisory firms now have to come up with better ideas and estimate how the business will evolve going forward, which requires higher skillsets. A large part of the Big Four's advisory business came through cross-selling, where partners would encourage clients to sign up for another service of the firm besides the one they were already engaged for,” said Shailesh Haribhakti, chairperson of Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates- a chartered accountancy firm. “With agentic AI, client capture has become tougher, and we will likely see others adopt different strategies to work more closely with their GCC units,” he added.

According to an executive in Deloitte, the advisory team in India closely works with the Deloitte US advisory practice and a JV like PwC is not on the cards. “However, what the JV will do is increase competition for work with global clients from India.” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, a senior equity partner in one of the Big Six pointed out the aim is also to get a larger chunk of GCC clients, many of whom are US based. According to a study by IT industry body Nasscom and consulting firm Zinnov, more than 100 new GCCs were added in FY26 taking the total count of GCCs in India to 2117. “The competition for GCC clients which in turn will translate to higher billing as a large chunk of them are US-based, is one of the key drivers. It will also give the advisory team in India more exposure to work done across other geographies."

But a third equity partner working with the Big Six cautioned that there is a lot at stake still. “Questions remain over who controls the client relationship, how billing structures will change, and how tough it will be to merge two units onto one common technology platform ”.

But the PwC chairperson is optimistic. "Leading up to and since the passing of the resolution, we have continued to be in communication with our partners and people. If the partners did not believe in the growth we will be able to drive through this JV, they would not have supported this resolution with such an overwhelming majority".

Also Read | ‘R&D support can deepen India’s share in global supply chains’

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of calendar year 2027, subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

About the Author

Devina Sengupta

Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consulting sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.

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