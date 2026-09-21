The decision of a majority of around 500 equity partners of PwC India to give their ‘ayes’ for a joint venture of their consulting business with the PwC US Advisory's India-based capability centre in India has put advisory industry at home in a pickle. For some, it is a playout of artificial intelligence’s impact on the industry which is pushing firms to offer both backend and consulting services from one single platform with assurance of high-skilled deliveries. For others, this is the road ahead for them as well where they have to combine forces or work more closely with their offshore centres to ward off competition.
PwC sets the template, rivals weigh their next move in India's advisory race
SummaryPwC India's JV with PwC US Advisory has rivals reassessing ties with their own offshore units. Driven by AI's disruption of traditional consulting and fiercer competition for US-based GCC clients, the move signals a broader shift toward merging onshore-offshore advisory ops across the Big Six.
The decision of a majority of around 500 equity partners of PwC India to give their ‘ayes’ for a joint venture of their consulting business with the PwC US Advisory's India-based capability centre in India has put advisory industry at home in a pickle. For some, it is a playout of artificial intelligence’s impact on the industry which is pushing firms to offer both backend and consulting services from one single platform with assurance of high-skilled deliveries. For others, this is the road ahead for them as well where they have to combine forces or work more closely with their offshore centres to ward off competition.
About the Author
Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consulting sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.
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