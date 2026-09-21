PwC sets the template, rivals weigh their next move in India's advisory race

The pressure of AI to offer more than just plug and play solutions could be another reason for shifts in strategies. “Advisory firms now have to come up with better ideas and estimate how the business will evolve going forward, which requires higher skillsets. A large part of the Big Four's advisory business came through cross-selling, where partners would encourage clients to sign up for another service of the firm besides the one they were already engaged for,” said Shailesh Haribhakti, chairperson of Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates- a chartered accountancy firm. “With agentic AI, client capture has become tougher, and we will likely see others adopt different strategies to work more closely with their GCC units,” he added.