Candidates are required to apply online only through the Bank's website www.rbi.org.in. No other mode for submission of application is available
Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the advertised posts. Reserve Bank of India Services Board, hereinafter referred to as 'Board’, would admit to the Examinations all the candidates applying for the post with the requisite fee/intimation charges (wherever applicable) based on the information furnished in the ONLINE application and shall determine their eligibility only at the final stage i.e. interview stage.
If at that stage, it is found that any information furnished in the ONLINE application is false/ incorrect or if according to the Board, the candidate does not satisfy the eligibility criteria for the post, his/ her candidature will be cancelled and he/she will not be allowed to appear for interview, claim any reimbursement towards travelling and can be removed from service without notice if he/she has already joined the Bank.
Mode of Application:
Candidates are required to apply online only through the Bank's website www.rbi.org.in. No other mode for submission of application is available.
Important Dates:
Website Link Open For Online Registration of Applications and Payment of Fees/Intimation Charges March 28, 2022 to April 18, 2022 (till 6:00 PM)
Officers in Gr B (DR)- General: Phase-I – Online Examination: May 28, 2022
Phase-II – Paper I, II and III Online Examination: June 25, 2022
Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR*/DSIM: Phase-I – Paper I Online Examination: July 02, 2022
(Date to be confirmed in Admit Card)
Phase-II – Paper II & III Online/Written Examination: August 06, 2022#
(Date to be confirmed in Admit Card).
Age Limit:
a) A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on the January 01, 2022 i.e., he/she must have been born not earlier than January 02, 1992 and not later than January 01, 2001.
up to a maximum of five years for candidates belonging to a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe if the posts are reserved for them.
up to a maximum of three years in the case of candidates belonging to Other Backward Classes who are eligible to avail of reservation applicable to such candidates if the posts are reserved for them.
Up to a maximum of five years for ex-employees of banking institutions whose services had to be terminated for reasons of economy or because of bank going into liquidation and personnel retrenched from Government Offices after at least one year's service and currently registered with Employment Exchange.
Up to a maximum of five years in the case of ex-servicemen including Commissioned Officers and ECOs/SSCOs who have rendered at least five years Military Service as on January 01, 2022 and have been released;
on completion of assignment (including those whose assignment is due to be completed within one year from January 01, 2022) otherwise than by way of dismissal or discharge on account of misconduct or inefficiency; or on account of physical disability attributable to Military Service; or on invalidment.
Minimum Educational Qualifications: The following minimum educational qualifications are prescribed for the posts:
Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - (General)
Graduation in any discipline /Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) or Post-Graduation in any discipline / Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 55% marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) in aggregate of all semesters / years.
Graduation Level:
Any such course from a recognised University / Institute that is taken after Class XII and is at least of 3 years’ duration/ candidates possessing professional or technical qualifications which are recognised by the Government as equivalent to professional or technical graduation will be eligible for admission to the examination, subject to obtaining minimum marks prescribed above.
Post-Graduation Level:
Any such course from a recognised University / Institute that is taken after Graduation and is at least of 2 years’ duration / recognised by the Government as equivalent to professional or technical Post-graduation will be eligible for admission to the examination, subject to obtaining minimum marks prescribed above.
Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - DEPR
a. A Master's Degree in Economics (or any other master's degree where "Economics" is the principal constituent* of the curriculum/syllabus, namely MA / MSc in Quantitative Economics, Mathematical Economics, Financial Economics, Business Economics, Agricultural Economics, Industrial Economics) OR
b. A Master's Degree in Finance (or any other master's degree where "Finance" is the principal constituent* of the curriculum / syllabus, namely MA / MSc in Quantitative Finance, Mathematical Finance, Quantitative Techniques, International Finance, Business Finance, Banking and Trade Finance, International and Trade Finance, Project and Infrastructure Finance, Agri Business Finance) OR
c. PGDM / MBA with specialization# in Economics / Finance.
For a) to c) above, minimum 55 per cent marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters / years from a recognized Indian or foreign University / Institute.
* "Principal constituent" with respect to syllabus / curriculum means half or more of the total courses / electives / credits must be in Economics or Finance.
# "Specialization" in Economics / Finance means a third or more of the total courses / electives / credits in the second year must be in Economics / Finance.
Note I: For SC, ST and PwBD candidates, the minimum marks required in Master's Degree as in items (a), (b) and (c) above is 50% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters / years.
Desirable: A Doctorate Degree in Economics, or research or teaching experience in economics, or publication in the field/area of Economics in standard journals.
Note II: (i) Candidates having M.PhiI Degree and Doctorate Degree from a recognized Indian / Foreign University / Institute in economics will be eligible for relaxation in the upper age limit by 2 years and 4 years respectively.
(ii) Candidates having Master's Degree with research / teaching experience at a recognized Indian / Foreign University / Institute in economics will be eligible for relaxation in upper age limit to the extent of number of years of such experience subject to a maximum of three years. For experience, probationary period will not be reckoned.
(iii) The above age relaxations will not be cumulatively available with age relaxations available to various categories as mentioned in Para 3 II (b) above.
HOW TO APPLY:
(a) Candidates are required to apply only online using the website www.rbi.org.in and no other means/mode of application will be accepted. Detailed instructions for filling up online applications are available at Appendix-I which is available on the Bank’s website www.rbi.org.in. The applicants are advised to submit a single application; however, if due to any unavoidable situation, if he/she submits another/multiple applications, then he/she must ensure that application with the higher Registration ID (RID) is complete in all respects like applicant’s details, examination centre, photograph, signature, left thumb impression and handwriting undertaking, fee etc. The applicants who are submitting multiple applications should note that only the last completed applications with higher RID shall be entertained by the Board and fee paid against one RID shall not be adjusted against any other RID.
(b) All candidates, whether already in Government Service, Government owned industrial undertakings or other similar organisations, whether in a permanent or temporary capacity or as work charged employees other than casual or daily rated employees or those serving under the Public Enterprises are required to submit an undertaking in the Online application that they have informed in writing to their Head of Office/Department that they have applied for the Examination. Candidates should note that in case a communication is received from their employer by the Board withholding permission to the candidates applying for/appearing at the examination, their application will be liable to be rejected/candidature will be liable to be cancelled. At the time of joining, the recommended candidates will have to bring proper discharge certificates from their PSU/Government/Quasi-Government employer.
While filling in his/her Application Form, the candidate should carefully decide about his/her choice of centre for the Examination. If any candidate appears at a centre other than the one indicated by the Board in his/her Admission Letter, the papers of such a candidate will not be evaluated and his/her candidature will be liable to cancellation.
Suitable provisions for information regarding use of scribes by the blind candidates and candidates with Locomotor Disability including Cerebral Palsy, Leprosy Cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack Victims and Muscular Dystrophy and candidates with multiple disabilities (as provided under Note II for PwBD candidates under Para 1) where dominant writing speed is affected to the extent of slowing the performance of function (minimum of 40% impairment) have been made in the online application at the time of the initial online application itself.
Suitable provision for information regarding availing of compensatory time by the blind candidates and candidates with Locomotor Disability including Cerebral Palsy, Leprosy Cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack Victims and Muscular Dystrophy and candidates with multiple disabilities (as provided under Note II for PwBD candidates under Para 1) where dominant writing speed is affected to the extent of slowing the performance of function (minimum of 40% impairment) whether availing the facility of scribe or not have also been made available at the time of the initial online application itself.
Candidates are not required to submit along with their applications any certificate in support of their claims regarding Age, Educational Qualifications, Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes/Other Backward Classes and Physically disabled, EWSs etc. which will be verified at the time of the Interview only. Candidates belonging to the OBC category should have OBC certificate issued on or after January 01, 2021 but before the closing date of application. For EWSs candidates, the Income and Asset certificate should be issued by a Competent Authority in the format as prescribed in DoPT Office Memorandum No.36039/1/2019-Estt(Res) dated January 31, 2019. The candidate may please note that they should be in possession of “Income and Assets Certificate" as per extant DoPT guidelines on or before the closure of online application date. In case they are not in possession of the said certificate before the closing date of online application, such EWS candidates should apply under “General (GEN)" category.
The candidates applying for the posts should ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions for admission to the Examination before the closure of online application date. Their admission at all the stages of examination for which they are admitted by the Board viz. Phase -I, Phase - II or Interview Test will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If on verification at any time before or after the Examinations and Interview Test, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions; their candidature for the examination will be cancelled by the Board. If any of their claims is found to be incorrect, they may render themselves liable to disciplinary action by the Board. A candidate who is or has been declared by the Board to be guilty of:
(i) Obtaining support for his/her candidature by the following means, namely: -
offering illegal gratification to, or applying pressure on, or blackmailing, or threatening to blackmail any person connected with the conduct of the examination, or (ii) impersonating, or (iii) procuring impersonation by any person, or (iv) submitting fabricated documents or documents which have been tampered with, or (v) making statements which are incorrect or false or suppressing material information, or (vi) resorting to the following means in connection with his/her candidature for the examination, namely obtaining copy of question paper through improper means, finding out the particulars of the persons connected with secret work relating to the examination. influencing the examiners, or (vii) using unfair means during the examination, or (viii) writing obscene matter or drawing obscene sketches in the scripts, or (ix) misbehaving in the examination hall including tearing of the scripts, provoking fellow examinees to boycott examination, creating a disorderly scene and the like, or (x) using a scribe / availing compensatory time in examination despite being ineligible, or (xi) harassing or doing bodily harm to the staff employed by the Board for the conduct of their examinations, or (xii) being in possession of or using mobile phone, pager or any electronic equipment or device or any other equipment capable of being used as a communication device during the examination, or (xiii) violating any of the instructions issued to candidates along with their Admission Certificates permitting them to take the examination, or (xiv) attempting to commit or as the case may be abetting the Commission of all or any of the acts specified in the foregoing clauses; may in addition to rendering himself/herself liable to criminal prosecution, be liable.
to be disqualified by the Board from the examination for which he/she is a candidate and/or to be debarred either permanently or for a specified period (i) by the Board from any examination or selection held by them; (ii) by the Bank from any employment under them; (iii) dismissal from service by the Bank if he / she is already in Bank's employment; and (iv) if he/she is already in some other service, the Board writing to his/her employer for taking disciplinary action.
Provided that no penalty shall be imposed except after (i) giving the candidate an opportunity of making such representation, in writing as he/she may wish to make in that behalf; and (ii) taking the representation, if any, submitted by the candidate within the period allowed to him/her into consideration.