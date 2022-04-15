offering illegal gratification to, or applying pressure on, or blackmailing, or threatening to blackmail any person connected with the conduct of the examination, or (ii) impersonating, or (iii) procuring impersonation by any person, or (iv) submitting fabricated documents or documents which have been tampered with, or (v) making statements which are incorrect or false or suppressing material information, or (vi) resorting to the following means in connection with his/her candidature for the examination, namely obtaining copy of question paper through improper means, finding out the particulars of the persons connected with secret work relating to the examination. influencing the examiners, or (vii) using unfair means during the examination, or (viii) writing obscene matter or drawing obscene sketches in the scripts, or (ix) misbehaving in the examination hall including tearing of the scripts, provoking fellow examinees to boycott examination, creating a disorderly scene and the like, or (x) using a scribe / availing compensatory time in examination despite being ineligible, or (xi) harassing or doing bodily harm to the staff employed by the Board for the conduct of their examinations, or (xii) being in possession of or using mobile phone, pager or any electronic equipment or device or any other equipment capable of being used as a communication device during the examination, or (xiii) violating any of the instructions issued to candidates along with their Admission Certificates permitting them to take the examination, or (xiv) attempting to commit or as the case may be abetting the Commission of all or any of the acts specified in the foregoing clauses; may in addition to rendering himself/herself liable to criminal prosecution, be liable.