Artificial intelligence (AI) may be changing how companies work, but it is also making them rethink how they hire. Worried that students may be using AI tools to cheat in online tests, recruiters are going back to the old-fashioned way of hiring: visiting campuses and assessing candidates face to face.
Placement teams at IIT Jodhpur, IIT Patna, IIT Ropar, IIT Mandi and IIT Indore told Mint that more companies are opting for in-person tests and interviews for the batch of 2027, reversing the online and hybrid recruitment processes that followed the pandemic. At some newer IITs, the share of such firms has risen to 60-70% from 40-50% last year.