Recruiters shift focus from IT as hiring remains slow
Summary
- Recruiters say candidates with digital skills are most wanted in retail, manufacturing, core sector companies, EV part of the auto business, and in the FMCG industry
The slowdown in hiring in the IT sector has pushed recruiters to bank on other industries like manufacturing, retail and auto, amongst others, to make up for lost IT business. The development has effectively swivelled the job market 180 degrees from an employee's market to that of the employer.