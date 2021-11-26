Recruiting talent a tall order amid the  Great Resignation

If Arshana indeed resigns, she would join the Great Resignation Age. Headhunters say India Inc. is in the middle of the highest attrition in five years, and this is expected to continue. The current attrition firms are facing is around 15% higher than in 2019. “The Great Resignation has seen many employees quitting jobs for better rewards, incentives, work flexibility and reasons critical to holistic well-being, prompting them to prioritize mental health and their families," said Yeshab Giri, head- specialties and Randstad Technologies at Randstad India. He said employees are looking for a sense of purpose and seeking out employers who can provide them with that.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}