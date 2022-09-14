Recruitment firm CIEL HR Services offers hiring within 24 hours service

Recruitment firm CIEL HR Services offers hiring within 24 hours service1 min read . 08:48 PM IST
- The solution will be called CIEL Rapid and will offer-Profile Sourcing, Interview Coordination and Final Select Follow-ups
Recruitment firm CIEL HR Services rolled out a platform through which startups and small business enterprises (SME) can hire within 24 hours.
Recruitment firm CIEL HR Services rolled out a platform through which startups and small business enterprises (SME) can hire within 24 hours.
‘With its transparent pricing strategy, companies use a Pay-As-You-Go Model that saves upto 65% on hiring costs; moreover, they fulfill their hiring needs within 24 hour, making it the first of its kind offering in India",said the recruitment firm on Wednesday.
‘With its transparent pricing strategy, companies use a Pay-As-You-Go Model that saves upto 65% on hiring costs; moreover, they fulfill their hiring needs within 24 hour, making it the first of its kind offering in India",said the recruitment firm on Wednesday.
The solution will be called CIEL Rapid and will offer-Profile Sourcing, Interview Coordination and Final Select Follow-ups.
“We can aim at reaching at least 10% of the addressable market over the next few quarters. We consider this as a major boost towards realising our plans of crossing ₹1000 Crores turnover in FY23 out of our organic efforts," said K Pandia Rajan, Executive Chairperson of CIEL Group.