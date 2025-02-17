Industry
Skills mismatch, migration to metros hurting recruitments in small cities
Summary
- According to a Mint+Shine study that surveyed more than 200 human resource executives, a majority of the respondents fretted over skilled talent being in short supply. This, combined with workforce migration, made recruitments in small towns tougher.
India companies are finding it difficult to hire in small cities, not least because of a lack of talent with appropriate skills, but also because many prefer to migrate to the metros in search of better job opportunities, a study by Mint+Shine said.
