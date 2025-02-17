Skills mismatch, migration to metros hurting recruitments in small cities

Interestingly, the skillset gap has not impacted tier 2 and 3 hiring for the firm. "For us, it is impacting tier 2 and 3 hiring quite positively as we have been recruiting in these cities because of the availability of great talent that is quite keen on being invested in," Shukla said. But the gap is "becoming evident in the mid and senior levels - that is where the upskilling and reskilling is quite important".