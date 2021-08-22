Remote work may now last for two years, worrying some bosses

The company earlier this year allowed most employees to select what it calls a work “persona." Those who want flexibility could commit to using an office two to three days a week, with the freedom to work from home the rest of the time. Others could ask to stay fully remote. Roughly 64% of the company’s more than 1,400 employees chose flexible schedules, while 35% decided to go remote. A small number of employees, such as those who work in facilities or security, will need to be in offices full time.