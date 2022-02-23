The placement season at top B-schools is over, and students are expected to join in April or May. With the tussle between work from home and office plaguing the corporate sector, many recruiters wanted to check leadership skills from across distances. “Questions coming in would centre around how a student can show work leadership from a distance. In the post-covid workplace, one may have to work without sufficient communication and connectivity with team members," said Debashis Chatterjee, director of IIM-Kozhikode. He said such questions were important since remote working may feel like sitting in a virtual classroom with no one to nudge or prompt with the right answers.

