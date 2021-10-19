Rojgaar 2.0: Delhi govt set to launch app helping in providing jobs to youth

Sisodia said, ''This platform will also provide a range of other critical services. This will range from skilling, career guidance, skill credentialing and automated analytics services, all of which will help in enhancing the job seekers' ability to gain meaningful livelihoods. While services such as skilling and career guidance will help the job seeker to pursue an aspirational career, a strong analytics platform will provide the Government with rich insights to frame policies and drive on ground positive impact.''

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}