Salaries may rise an average 9.4% next  year: Survey

According to the Aon survey, the 2022 pay hike of 9.4% indicates robust economic recovery, improved consumer sentiment, and a brewing talent war. It said 2021 witnessed high demand for key skills, pushing the actual salary hike to 8.8% as against a projection of 7.7%, as the economy gradually opened up, and the companies became resilient to deal with the second wave and manage growth. It also said companies indicated their desire to pay performers 1.7 times the average pay hike in their organizations.

