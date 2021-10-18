Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SBI SO Exam 2021: Today is the last day for registration. How to apply and other details

SBI will fill more than 600 posts for the  Specialist Officer category
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Livemint

  • State Bank of India(SBI) will fill more than 600 posts for the Specialist Officer category

India’s largest bank, the State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for filling up of more than 600 vacancies in the Specialist Officer (SO) Posts.

Everything you need to know about SBI’s SO Exam:

Important dates: 

Online Written Test (Tentative): 15.11.2021 3. 

Downloading Call Letter for Online Written Test (Tentative): 03.11.2021 Onwards

Selection Process: 

The selection of candidates will be on the basis of performance in online test and interaction. However, if number of applications is less, Bank reserves the right to consider selection of the candidate(s) through short listing and interview, instead of Online written test & interview

How to Apply: 

Candidates should have valid email ID which should be kept active till the declaration of result. It will help him/her in getting call letter/ Interview advices etc. by email.

Online Written Test: 

The online test will be conducted tentatively on 15 November. The call letter of test will be uploaded on Bank’s website and also advised to the candidates through SMS and e-mails. 

Candidates will be required to download the call letters. 

Exam Centres: 

The test may be held at Guntur, Kurnool, Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam, Guwahati, Silchar, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Chandigarh/ Mohali, Raipur, Bilaspur, Delhi/ New Delhi, Panaji, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hissar, Hamirpur, Shimla, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Bengaluru, Hubli, Mangalore, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bhopal, Indore, Aurangabad, Mumbai/ Thane/Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Imphal, Shilong, Aizawl, Kohima, Bhubaneshwar, Sambalpur, Puducherry, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Udaipur, Bardang/ Gangtok, Chennai, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Hyderabad, Warangal, Agartala, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Varanasi, Dehradun, Asansol, Greater Kolkata, Siliguri centres

Guidelines for filling online application: 

 Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website https://bank.sbi/web/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc. 

Candidates should first scan their latest photograph and signature. Online application will not be registered unless candidate uploads his/her photo and signature as specified on the online registration page. 

Candidates should fill the application carefully. Once application is filled-in completely, candidate should submit the same. In the event of candidate not being able to fill the application in one go, he can save the information already entered. When the information/ application is saved, a provisional registration number and password is generated by the system and displayed on the screen. 

Candidate should note down the registration number and password. They can re-open the saved application using registration number and password and edit the particulars, if needed. This facility of editing the saved information will be available for three times only. Once the application is filled completely, candidate should submit the same and proceed for online payment of fee. 

After registering online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system generated online application forms.

 

