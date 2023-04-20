Services exports hold fort, but will it suffice?

While travel services exports recovered somewhat in 2021-22, the weakness resulted in the sector remaining in the deficit zone for 10 straight quarters. Travel services entered surplus only in October-December 2022, becoming the last of the major sectors to shrug off the impact of the pandemic. However, economists see it as a turnaround that will benefit India in the current financial year as well. “It is noteworthy that travel services were back in surplus—thanks to the surge in personal travel, reflecting the uptick in the number of foreigners visiting India," said Crisil in a report earlier this month.