Small contractors, security cos create bulk of formal jobs

“The gig-ification of formal work is not a permanent solution to our labour market problems. Of course, you can say they are contributing to the economy and taking care of families. But are they structurally strengthening the employment market? The answer is: No. These expert service jobs, as EPFO payroll calls them, may give a temporary high on formalization, but we must know—they are formal from a social security coverage point of view, but grossly informal from the quality of jobs and job security standpoints," he added.