So you worked for FTX. Now what? Advice from recruiters and employers

Many of the 4,000 people laid off in December 2001 as the result of the accounting scandal and subsequent bankruptcy of Enron described their job hunt as slow, painful and frustrating. Many were believed to be jobless even three months after the layoffs, according to media reports at the time, but many also found jobs shortly after through old-fashioned networking and from an online community of Enron alumni, while some established their own businesses.

