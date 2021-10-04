SoftBank is cutting more deals with fewer staff than ever before

The total headcount at SoftBank Investment Advisers, which oversees both Vision Funds, has shrunk from about 500 people early last year, to about 400 now, according to a person familiar with the matter. Several senior people who departed grew frustrated with Son’s overriding influence, which left them with little real authority, people familiar with the matter said. The Vision Fund’s compensation structure also caused tension, with executives limited in their ability to profit from successful startups they introduced to Son, the people said.